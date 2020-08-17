AUBURN — The City Council gave a tentative OK to move forward with a proposal to study the ordinances governing Lake Auburn, a move that officials say will add data to a decadeslong debate over watershed protections.

During a workshop session Monday, City Manager Phil Crowell issued a timeline for developing a request for proposals for the study, which the council will vote to approve this fall.

City officials said the study will give Auburn an independent, third-party analysis regarding the financial and environmental impacts of the current ordinances governing the lake, and whether they should be amended.

According to a council memo, the study aims to “evaluate existing ordinances related to water quality protection at Lake Auburn,” including any potential “deficiencies” in watershed protection efforts, and updates to the ordinance “to include current best management practices.”

Crowell said the debate over how the watershed should be managed has resulted in “endless hours” of committee and staff time and that a comprehensive study could add clarity to the discussions and future decisions.

Sid Hazelton, director of the Auburn Water and Sewer Districts, said Monday that because “the management of water system is a very complex issue,” he supports the study.

“It’s hard to solve things with little sound bites,” he said, adding that the study would allow the city to “get all the issues out there.”

Crowell said due to the scope of the study, it could cost some $100,000, which would come from city funding set aside for implementing sections of the comprehensive plan.

Due to historically clean water at the lake, the district has received a waiver of filtration since 1991, which allows the district to treat the water with ultraviolet light and other means without having to pay to filter it.

While there are prohibitions on swimming, ice fishing and certain boats, the restrictions aren’t unlike many that exist on sources of public water throughout Maine.

But, as watershed protection efforts have expanded in order to protect the water quality of the lake and address increased stormwater runoff and other issues, some argue they go too far.

Hazelton said that while he supports the study, he wants to make sure it’s a transparent process, and that the request for proposals should include multiple consultants looking at both the financial and environmental implications.

“A lot of organizations have spent a lot of time studying the lake,” he said, adding that there is a lot of data available about “what goes on there and why we’ve done what we’ve done.”

The memo states the outcomes of the study pertain to the ordinances’ economic, environmental, regulatory and community impacts.

While Mayor Jason Levesque and others have argued in the past for considering a filtration plant at the lake, previous studies have shown a filtration plant could cost millions, and add annual operating costs that would drive up customer rates.

Councilor Katie Boss said the city should add “ecological” impacts to the list, stating that there could be “cascading effects” on wildlife within the watershed if protections are relaxed.

Councilor Stephen Milks, who serves as chairman of the Auburn Water Trustees, said the independent study will “evaluate the way things are,” not mandate any changes.

Any proposed ordinance amendments would have to be approved by the Planning Board and City Council.

In September, the council will appoint two members to a working group that will develop the request for proposals.

The City Council will vote to adopt a request for proposals for the study Nov. 2.

When asked about community involvement, Crowell said once a firm is hired for the study, there will be several public meetings with stakeholder groups.

POLLING LOCATIONS

Also on Monday, the council approved a plan for three polling locations for the November election, following weeks of discussions.

The city will use the Auburn Senior Community Center for Wards 1 and 2; Auburn Hall for Wards 3 and 4; and the Boys & Girls Club on 2nd Street for Ward 5.

The decision came after officials turned down an initial proposal to consolidate all five wards to Norway Savings Bank Arena, following concerns for maintaining as many locations as possible.

The council voted 6-0 to approve the three locations Monday, and will now turn their attention to getting the word out.

The newly-renovated senior center has never been used for an election. The Boys and Girls Club hasn’t been used in more than a decade.

Crowell said staff will present a plan in September for advertising the election and the changes to polling locations. Voters used Norway Savings Bank Arena and Auburn Hall for the July primary.

