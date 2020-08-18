AUBURN — Warm up the tortillas and grab the guac — Chipotle is coming to town.
The popular fast food spot is moving into the former Krispy Kreme at 410 Center St.
Building owner NAI The Dunham Group has received a demolition permit from the city for $15,000 worth of interior work, noting plans for Chipotle store no. 3826.
The work includes taking down interior partitions, fixtures and finishes as well as any unneeded equipment.
Chipotle Mexican Grill has locations in Augusta, Westbrook, Bangor, Portland and South Portland.
It’s been a high point of speculation what might move in to the space after Krispy Kreme permanently closed in March.
A corporate spokesman said late Tuesday afternoon that it should open sometime this winter.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Encore
Local author to host virtual meet and greet about latest book
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics lose Hayward for four weeks with right ankle sprain
-
Sports
NBA notebook: Utah’s Conley returns to NBA bubble after birth of son
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Tom Flores, Drew Pearson finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame
-
Sports
NHL notebook: Blues’ Tarasenko out rest of first round with shoulder injury