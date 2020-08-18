AUBURN — Warm up the tortillas and grab the guac — Chipotle is coming to town.

The popular fast food spot is moving into the former Krispy Kreme at 410 Center St.

Building owner NAI The Dunham Group has received a demolition permit from the city for $15,000 worth of interior work, noting plans for Chipotle store no. 3826.

The work includes taking down interior partitions, fixtures and finishes as well as any unneeded equipment.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has locations in Augusta, Westbrook, Bangor, Portland and South Portland.

It’s been a high point of speculation what might move in to the space after Krispy Kreme permanently closed in March.

A corporate spokesman said late Tuesday afternoon that it should open sometime this winter.

