• MacKenzie R. Bimpson, 22, of 44 Baptist Hill Road, Lunenburg, Vermont, on charges of tampering with a witness, informant, juror or victim and violation of condition of release, 7:01 a.m. Friday at the Oxford County Jail by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Louis M. Ciliberti, 56, of 77 Maine Ave., Rumford, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 8:47 p.m. Thursday on Maine Avenue by Rumford Police Department.

• Sarah G. Dodge, 39, of 191 Main St., Paris, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 10:21 a.m. Friday at that address by Paris Police Department.

• Kendra A. Marshall, 37, of 122 Cheryl Lane, Oxford, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 2:49 p.m. Friday at 156 Main St. by Paris Police Department.

• Rickey A. Mines, 47, of 191 Main St., South Paris, on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release, 6:43 p.m. Thursday by Norway Police Department.

• Alexander Ojeda, 40, of 160 West Bethel Road, Bethel, on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, misuse of identification and violation of condition of release, 4:26 p.m. Monday at Oxford Casino by Oxford Police Department.

• Aaron A. Parsons, 43, of 83 Gary St., South Paris, on a charge of fugitive from justice, 2:06 p.m. Wednesday in Paris by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Shannon L. Valiente, 38, of 2 Hill St., South Paris, on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, 3:08 p.m. Wednesday in South Paris by Paris Police Department.

