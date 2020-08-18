NEW GLOUCESTER — Devoted Health, a next-generation Medicare Advantage plan administrator for seniors, is set to double the workforce at its service center at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester.
The center, which opened last October, will increase its staff from 40 to 80 as it expands in Arizona and Ohio, according to company officials.
The company already does business in Florida and Texas. Devoted Health does not offer plans to seniors in Maine.
“The reason for expansion is our executive team has a long history of building outstanding service teams in Maine,” said Tara Griesbach, Devoted Health’s head of talent acquisition. “We decided to invest in building our operations in Maine. It’s really growth in new markets that’s driving the need to add new service staff in Maine.”
Devoted Health’s leadership has deep experience in Maine. Co-founders Todd and Ed Park were also co-founders of Athenahealth, a health care information technology company, and established a successful operation in Belfast in 2008.
Additionally, Larry Henry, Devoted Health’s head of health plan operations, is the former chief operating officer of Martin’s Point Health Care in Portland.
Griesbach said Devoted Health is looking to expand its space at Pineland Farms to house up to 110 employees.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Tom Flores, Drew Pearson finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame
-
New England Patriots
Door is open for Patriots’ Damien Harris to contribute in second season
-
Oxford Hills
Oxford commissioners agree to provide Dixfield with 24-hour policing
-
Maine
Crews fighting large brush fire in Berwick
-
Maine
New Balance factories in Skowhegan, Norridgewock reopen after COVID-19 case