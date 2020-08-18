FARMINGTON — The Franklin County treasurer had $6,000 in pay and benefits restored Tuesday, bringing the total to $18,000.

County commissioners voted to give back $6,000, which is half of what had been budgeted for a part-time employee to assist in the office.

Commissioners reduced the treasurer’s annual pay to $12,000 and took away her benefits June 30. According to the county budget proposal, the salary was proposed at nearly $16,600. Commissioners made the change after adding in about $12,000 to the proposed budget for additional hours for a part-time employee to answer phones and do other tasks in the office and to assist the finance manager.

Treasurer Pam Prodan, who is in her second year of a second, four-year term, told commissioners she is only getting 55% of what she made last year. She had previously opted out of going into executive session to discuss her pay. She told commissioners at that time she works on an average of about 13 hours a week but when bigger projects are being done, she works more hours.

During the initial COVID-19 outbreak, she worked from home and came to the office at night and on weekends. However, that left the county short of staff in the commissioners’ office to answer phones and wait on the public. Prodan had pointed out that it was not her responsibility to answer phones or wait on the public.

She is working at the office Mondays and Tuesdays, Clerk Julie Magoon told commissioners.

Finance Manager Vickie Braley is in the office Mondays and Wednesdays and works from home the other two days.

Mary Richards, a part-time employee, is working Tuesday afternoons and Thursday.

The commissioners office is now closed Friday.

Magoon agreed with Prodan that it wasn’t her job to wait on people or answer phones.

Braley, who is also deputy treasurer and deputy clerk, said Prodan comes in when needed, including during the audit process.

If things go well between now and the end of 2020-21, Magoon said, the county will only need to spend half of the $12,000 set aside for the part-time employee to work more than the 1½ days a week she does now.

That leaves about $6,000 from the budgeted amount.

The salary and benefit package for the treasurer had been about $22,000, Commissioner Chairman Terry Brann of Wilton said. He added that he has a hard time giving benefits to a person who works 13 hours a week, he said.

“I am willing to pay $18,000 a year,” Webster said, knowing that county taxpayers were taxed for an additional $12,000 for part-time help and only half will be needed. “I don’t care if she takes it in pay or benefits.”

Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong said it is very hard to take away something mid-term.

Register of Deeds Susan Black said when COVID-19 happened, Prodan was uncomfortable coming to work in the office because of the pandemic.

Black said she thought the way commissioners were treating Prodan was terrible.

Initially there was no motion from commissioners so they moved on. Webster brought the subject back up before the end of the meeting and commissioners unanimously approved adding the $6,000 without conditions. They left it up to her to decide if she wants to take it in pay, benefits or her retirement.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: