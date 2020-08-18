SHAREcenter Director Lisa Rodrigues, right, is looking for teachers to shop for items they need for classrooms. “It’s such a unique time where teachers are in need of so many more individual items and materials due to the restrictions from this pandemic,” she said Tuesday. The center was recently moved from Auburn to the former Martel Elementary School in Lewiston, but will be forced to relocate again because the property is being developed. “If anyone has a warehouse or building we can rent, that would be fantastic, but right now we are focused on getting teachers supplied as they scramble to get ready for school in whatever capacity it will eventually be,” Rodrigues said. At left is Rhonda Allen of Black Bear Support Services picking out supplies. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Rhonda Allen of Black Bear Support Services and Joshua Shaw, right, a teacher at Lewiston Middle School, pick supplies Tuesday at the former Martel Elementary School in Lewiston where the SHAREcenter has taken over and filled the space with supplies for teachers and other programs. The center will need to move again because the school is being redeveloped. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal