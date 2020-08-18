DEAR SUN SPOTS: My grandmother, who lives in an assisted care facility and is memory-impaired, asks me over and over again for “a black and white ice cream sundae.” No one seems to know what that is! The other day it occurred to me to write to you and see if maybe you or one of your readers knows. — Mel, no town

ANSWER: Well, when I was growing up, there was a dairy bar that served a “black and white sundae” in a banana split dish. A scoop of chocolate ice cream covered in marshmallow sauce sat beside a scoop of French vanilla ice cream covered with hot fudge. Of course, there were whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles, and a cherry on top — all for a quarter! Now those were the days!

Readers, if you’re familiar with a different rendition of “a black and white sundae” please write in! Let’s make this grandmother happy.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Once again I need information. Can you find out when the Market Basket Store will open in Westbrook and what exit to take off the turnpike to get there? — No name, no town

ANSWER: According to an article in the Portland Press Herald published Aug. 14, Maine’s second Market Basket supermarket will open Friday morning, after a two-month delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company says.

“The new 80,000-square-foot store at Rock Row will boast a sit-down kitchen and cafe, as well as specialty departments such as a bakery, seafood counter and butcher shop with Certified Angus Beef. It’ll be the 82nd Market Basket location across New England.

“Friday’s grand opening will begin early for seniors, who can start shopping at 6 a.m. to avoid crowded aisles during the pandemic. Regular hours start at 7 a.m. at 90 Rock Row.”

Take Exit 47 on I-95 South. Enjoy your shopping and saving experience! Now you don’t have to drive all the way to Biddeford!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: This is in reference to the inquiry about cleaning Oriental carpets and other rugs. Pat’s Carpet Cleaning Service in Sabattus (786-2039) comes to the home and cleans all carpets on location at a reasonable price. I use them regularly and am very satisfied. — Polly, no town

ANSWER: The reader who asked that question Aug. 12 is also looking for pickup and delivery, but I will certainly put this information in my Rolodex as not everyone needs that additional service. Thank you!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I wrote asking for used bricks (Aug. 7 Sun Spots) and I’ve had a really good response! I wanted to be sure to say how thankful I am to you and to everyone who has contacted me so far. I can always use more and as I work in my garden, it warms my heart to know that the bricks have come from other Sun Spots readers like me and that I am giving them a gathering place and a new life. Thanks to everyone! — Karen, Bowdoin

ANSWER: I really enjoy and encourage these follow-up letters. It’s wonderful to know that your project is coming along and that the folks in Sun Spots Land have once again stepped up!

