River Arts in Damariscotta presents the premier juried show in its new gallery on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Juror Anthony Anderson, publisher of the Maine Studio and Gallery Guide, selected artworks in this robust exhibition that draws its inspiration from the land and sea.

The record breaking response to the open call to artists brought in 286 works from 158 artists. Anderson selected 101 works from 98 artists for display. Artists have a unique way of translating the landscape that reveals the wild, the primitive, the rugged, the peaceful, the beautiful and even the whimsical aspects of nature. This show covers a full range of experiences and expressions. “Land and Sea” continues until Saturday, Sept. 19.

River Arts gallery features a solo room for individual artists to exhibit self designed shows. The debut show of the “River Room” is launching this week. In her one woman show titled, “Excursions,” Alice de Mauriac’s large, lyrical works create a luminous, abstract counterpoint to the show in the main gallery. Discussing her works, de Mauriac mentions, “Working out a painting is a mysterious process of coming and going, back and forth, creation and destruction. The tentative and resolute become companions in these paintings.” This 5-day show runs through Sunday, Aug. 23.

A non-profit organization dedicated to providing opportunities in the arts for the community, River Arts offers classes, studio spaces, art exhibitions and a chance to volunteer in an inspiring atmosphere. River Arts is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, visit the website: riverartsme.org or call 563-6868. The gallery is located at 36 Elm Street Plaza, Damariscotta.

