Scarborough police and the State Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death of a Maine man who sustained severe head injuries after he apparently jumped out of a moving motor vehicle on Route 1 near Dunstan Corner on Saturday night.

David Sok, 23, of southern Maine – no address was provided – apparently jumped out of a family member’s vehicle as its slowed down to turn onto Pine Point Road, Scarborough police said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

When Scarborough police arrived at the scene around 11:37 p.m. Saturday, they found Sok lying in the road unresponsive. He suffered a severe head injury and later died at a hospital, police said.

