Crews are battling a large brush fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area off Long Swamp Road in the York County community of Berwick.
The third alarm fire, which was reported in the vicinity of 67 Long Swamp Road, was reported just before 5 p.m. The Berwick Fire Department at 6 p.m. said that the Fire Chief Dennis Plante and his team of firefighters were still at the scene of the fire. It was not clear how many acres were impacted or if any homes were being threatened by the fire.
According to the Maine Forest Service, the fire danger for most of Maine on Tuesday was rated as low. But much of the state, including York County, are experiencing drought conditions.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Tom Flores, Drew Pearson finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame
-
New England Patriots
Door is open for Patriots’ Damien Harris to contribute in second season
-
Oxford Hills
Oxford commissioners agree to provide Dixfield with 24-hour policing
-
Maine
Crews fighting large brush fire in Berwick
-
Maine
New Balance factories in Skowhegan, Norridgewock reopen after COVID-19 case