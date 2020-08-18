Crews are battling a large brush fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area off Long Swamp Road in the York County community of Berwick.

The third alarm fire, which was reported in the vicinity of 67 Long Swamp Road, was reported just before 5 p.m. The Berwick Fire Department at 6 p.m. said that the Fire Chief Dennis Plante and his team of firefighters were still at the scene of the fire. It was not clear how many acres were impacted or if any homes were being threatened by the fire.

According to the Maine Forest Service, the fire danger for most of Maine on Tuesday was rated as low. But much of the state, including York County, are experiencing drought conditions.

