LEWISTON — The City Council paved the way for an evangelical worship and concert at Kennedy Park this weekend, but the approval did not come without concerns from several councilors.

In a split vote, the council approved the live entertainment permit for an organization calling itself Jesus is King. It plans to hold an outdoor worship and concert Saturday using the park gazebo for electricity.

It is the first outdoor concert event to require council approval since the city updated its rules to make it easier for businesses to utilize public spaces during the pandemic.

While the organizers told staff they will follow social distancing guidelines, several councilors were uncomfortable with certain event details and ultimately voted against the proposal.

One councilor said planned activities like face painting and baptisms are concerning during the pandemic, as well as the use of a single “port-a-potty” and shared food for all guests.

“Looking at it, I think it’s a risk,” Councilor Luke Jensen said Tuesday. “With face painting and that kind of stuff going on, a lot of the activities listed don’t seem like a good thing during a pandemic. I’d rather have it open for the kids in my ward who play in that park.”

According to the application, the Jesus is King organization will host the worship service Saturday from 2 to 9 p.m.

The application says the organizer is John Andrade of Brunswick, but that pastors Micah Lang of the Lewiston-based Redemption Hill church; Joel Littlefield of the Bath-based New City Church; “worship leader” Mark Thibodeau and church members will also attend.

Organizers estimated there will be about 25 to 30 church members attending, with the public also invited.

Earlier in August, the council voted to continue a public hearing on the permit to the Aug. 18 meeting to allow time for the applicant to complete the application and “to provide a safety plan, to the satisfaction of city staff, for operating a public event during the pandemic.”

According to a council memo, hand sanitizer and masks will be available, and “all are aware of social distancing requirements.”

Councilor Alicia Rea thanked staff for “conducting additional work on this,” including taking a closer look at how permits are being handled during the pandemic.

“I still have concerns but they were mostly alleviated through that,” she said.

The application also states a free barbecue and water bottles will be set up on tables, and describes the event as, “Preaching, worship music, celebration, maybe food and also water for baptism.”

On top of council approval, live entertainment permits are also contingent on positive recommendations from the police and fire departments, code officer and land use inspector regarding compliance with all regulations and city ordinances.

Jensen took issue with the amount of “maybes” used in the application, and the fact that the event would use “city electricity from the gazebo to amplify whatever message will be preached.”

The permit states electricity will be utilized from the gazebo at Kennedy Park with power requirements for three vocalists, three amplified guitars, and a “mic’d” drum set.

“Looking at the event, I know city staff is in a tough spot,” he said Tuesday. “Until they break the rule you can’t really do much.”

Councilors Jensen, Rea and Safiya Khalid voted against the permit.

Deputy City Administrator Dale Doughty said Wednesday that several small gatherings have so far utilized the updated rules, but this is “the first to have to go to council because of the outdoor entertainment aspect.”