NEW GLOUCESTER – A Litchfield man was killed Wednesday afternoon after the dump truck he was driving rolled over on Lewiston Road and caught fire.
According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, Richard Parent, 67, was driving a 1994 Chevrolet Kodiak dual axle dump body truck owned by Hahnel Brothers Co. of Lewiston when it left the road, struck a ditch and rolled into the middle of the road, which is Route 100.
Witnesses who found Parent attempted to remove him from the truck but were unsuccessful.
Parent was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department, troopers with the Maine State Police and Maine State Police Vehicle Enforcement Unit, and officers with the New Gloucester and Gray Fire/EMS responded to the crash.
Route 100 was closed for three hours between Bennett and Gloucester Hill roads, according to the Sheriff’s Department. It reopened shortly after 2 p.m., New Gloucester Fire Chief Toby Martin said.
The crash is under investigation.
