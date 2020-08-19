FARMINGTON — A 16-old-year boy video-chatting with a friend on Monday afternoon accidentally shot and killed himself with a handgun at his residence in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. confirmed Wednesday.

It was initially reported as a medical emergency but then it was learned there was a firearm involved, he said.

Deputy Tyler Gray, Detective Kenneth Charles, Lt. Detective David St. Laurent responded to the report of an unattended death on the Industry Road. NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel also responded.

The friend who was chatting with the Mt. Blue High School student noticed something was not right during the interaction. The friend and their father went to the home and found the boy deceased, Nichols said.

During the investigation it was learned the gun was owned by a family member. It was reported to be unloaded and kept in the family member’s closet along with a second gun, he said.

The investigation revealed it was a horrific accident, Nichols said.

There are no charges pending as result of the investigation.

The sheriff and his staff express their sincere condolences to the family, he said.

The teenager was an honor roll student at the school.

Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Tina Meserve said support is available for students and staff. An email was sent out to parents of high school students on Wednesday morning. The high school will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. There is also support being offered on Zoom, she said.

If students, parents and staff choose to come to the high school, they are asked to social distance and wear masks.

