CHESTERVILLE — The Sandy River Road is closed for culvert replacement.

Local traffic is still allowed while ditching and other preparatory work is completed. Later in August, the road will be closed completely for the actual replacement. The road is expected to be closed for six to eight weeks.

Additional information about full road closure will be published in the Sun Journal and posted on the town’s website, https://www.townofchesterville.me/, and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Town-of-Chesterville-380600845606257/.

