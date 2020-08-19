CHESTERVILLE — The Sandy River Road is closed for culvert replacement.

Local traffic is still allowed while ditching and other preparatory work is completed. Later in August, the road will be closed completely for the actual replacement. The road is expected to be closed for six to eight weeks.

Additional information about full road closure will be published in the Sun Journal and posted on the town’s website, https://www.townofchesterville.me/, and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Town-of-Chesterville-380600845606257/.

Related

Chesterville approves road project funding

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Chesterville Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles