NORWAY — Residents will see lower property taxes for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Following a presentation by town assessor Natalie Andrews, the tax rate for the coming year will drop from $17.55 to $17.45 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Andrews and Town Manager Dennis Lajoie said much of the reason for the lower rate was the increase in the number of businesses coming to Norway.

While not a huge decrease, it should come as welcome news to property owners.

The lower rate will still leave Norway with a comfortable overlay, Andrews said.

In other business, Lee Dassler of the Western Foothills Land Trust gave a report on the progress being made with the Farm to Town trail at the Roberts Farm Preserve property on Roberts Road. The group has added several kilometers of new trails. People were invited to come to the recreation area and explore the new trails.

“The Roberts Trail is gorgeous right now,” Dassler said.

She said parts are 14 feet wide, family friendly and easy to walk. Roberts Farm covers 212 acres and overlooks Lake Pennesseewassee. The trail system is especially popular in the winter with Nordic skiers and snowshoers.

Dassler said the land trust is seeking letters of support from the town to apply for additional federal grants.

The Select Board also accepted $80 from the Maine Municipal Association for its wellness program.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: