BRIDGTON — Kristyne Holbrook has loved horses her whole life. Now, she has turned that love to saving equine destined for “the glue factory.”

“I started horseback riding lessons when I was 12 at Hidden Brook Farm in Norway as a birthday present from my parents,” 29-year-old Holbrook recalled. “I learned everything I know from there! I learned how to clean stalls, handle horses, I gained muscles from carrying 5-gallon water buckets all day, I learned how to train horses, care for horses when they colic, lug and stack hay. I learned everything from the Brainerds (who own the farm).”

Holbrook grew up in Oxford and then Waterford, and graduated from Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School. She became a “working student” at Hidden Brook Farm to fund her horse obsession. “I worked for my lessons,” she said. She lived at the farm during the summer and “did chores from sunup to sunset” As a teenager, she trained two horses, one of which she still owns.

In her junior year in high school she left Hidden Brook to try her hand at a bed and breakfast where she worked as a housekeeper for a few years before being promoted to inn keeper. She worked at the Bear Mountain Inn for about five years and then moved on to Sunday River as a front desk agent for a year.

But the pull of the stables was too much.

“I decided I wanted to get back into working with horses, my dream career, so I got a job at Carousel Horse Farm in Casco as a trail guide. I met my husband Joshua here and we fell in love right away,” she laughed.

“I missed Hidden Brook Farm. I ended up going back there, where I felt like I was home. I helped with chores, getting my hands back into the physical labor work that I missed so so much. I loved every minute of it.”

She and Joshua bought a house in Bridgton in 2016 and started putting a pasture together.

“We brought home Snicker and Red and two years later we brought home Ducati.”

Then, last April Holbrook decided she wanted to further her equine career goals. She found on Facebook a rescue unit that she loved the sound of – Heart and Hooves Rescue & Sanctuary. She found the application and immediately applied to foster rescued horses. “I wanted to help save horses and I applied and was approved,” said Holbrook.

“Only four months into it, and I have fostered five horses. I feel very proud to say I helped find these horses forever, loving homes.”

The horses came to her skinny, frightened, injured, angry, and weak. She shows them, slowly and methodically, that not all humans are mean and that they will never miss a meal ever again. After a few weeks of trust, the horses are super friendly, she said.

She has adopted two horses from HHRS, Ruger, a yearling colt, who will be gelded this fall, and Moondance a two-year-old filly that she adopted for their 16-year-old daughter. Both are feral horses that were sent to a kill pen but saved by Heart and Hooves for a second chance at life, she explained.

“I have enjoyed every minute of fostering and I am so thankful for this experience in my life. I one day want to have my own rescue at my farm, Holbrook Farm, where I will offer boarding, training/exercising, and so much more.”

“My passion for horses started as a young teenager when I lived a kid’s dream of handling a 1,200 pound animal. The connection between human and horse is surreal,” she continued. “When I am handling a horse it’s like I can understand them and they can understand me. To think a horse can move in a rhythmic way with a person sitting on his back, collaborating movement together with the gentle touch of a heel or a squeeze of the rein … it is art, beautiful art.

“My dream is to become a well-known trainer and handler. I want to help horses in need, either saving their lives from kill pens or helping an owner fix a problem with their horse.”

But horses are not all she does. A mom of four, she works a full time job, cares for six horses including the time spent training feral horses, takes riding lessons once a week and works an additional two days each week at Hidden Brook Farm.

A member of the Western Maine Dressage Association she also competes. And she is a full time online college student online college at St. Andrews University studying for a Bachelor’s in Equine Business Management.



“I wouldn’t have it any other way, I am very busy but I love every minute of it. I love walking out my front door hearing my horses whinnying to me.”

