PARIS — The $2.1 million dollar HVAC and refrigeration replacement project at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School will be completed this week.

A new refrigeration/freezer unit is in place in the cafeteria. The HVAC system moving through the school has been torn out and replaced. The school’s old HVAC unit is in the process of being removed from the roof by crane Wednesday and the new unit will then be put in place.

“In order to be compliant with updated snow load codes we had to reinforce the roof supports,” SAD 17 Facilities Director Dean Dillinham said. “They added extra joists and reinforced the structure with more rebar.”

Both the HVAC and refrigeration systems will be operational by week’s end.

The heating system at Otisfield Elementary School was also replaced over the summer, after inspectors condemned it last year.

Upgrades still in the works are security renovations at OHCHS, Guy E. Rowe Elementary School and Oxford Elementary School. Entrances to the schools are being reworked for student safety and provide an extra layer of security for visitors as they are checked in.

According to Superintendent Rick Colpitts, temporary accommodations are being put in place at the schools, which are scheduled to start on Sept. 8.

Separating walls are being added to the high school entrance to change the flow of foot traffic. The welcome kiosk will be relocated to the front wall. Visitors will be required to check in at the kiosk before being granted entry to the school.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: