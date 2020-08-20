A 44-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with murdering a woman Wednesday at a home on Transalpine Road.
Police were called to a home at 940 Transalpine Road in Lincoln at 8 p.m. Wednesday, where they found 63-year-old Pauline Taylor had been shot to death. A second person was taken to a local hospital.
Adam Groves of Lincoln was arrested and charged with murder, according to state police. Police have not said how Groves and Taylor know each other or released other details about what took place at the home.
Groves was taken into custody without incident and taken to Penobscot County Jail.
Taylor lived in the house, police said. Her body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed Thursday.
Police have not released information about the person who was taken to the hospital following the shooting.
State police are still at the residence and will remain there throughout the day as they investigate. The Lincoln Police Department and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.
