4-H



REGION — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Maine Cooperative Extension created a virtual exhibit hall for Maine 4-H members in lieu of traditional exhibits normally shown during fair season. UMaine Extension 4-H members from across the state have entered over 180 projects to this inaugural Maine State Virtual Fair, ranging from art to building models, animal science, sewing, agriculture and more. Each exhibit represents projects completed and skills gained by 4-H members over the past program year. The virtual exhibit hall will be open for public viewing through Sept. 15. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kristy Ouellette, 207.581.8202; [email protected]

Transportation



REGION — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is partnering with Franklin Community Health Network; Community Concepts, Inc.; Western Maine Transportation Services, Inc.; Kennebec Valley Community Action Program; Greater Franklin Development Corporation and others to address the challenges of transportation in our rural region. A summit is being organized called Community Conversation: Moving Transportation Forward in Greater Franklin County. This will be open to providers and community members alike on Thursday, October 8 from 4 –5:30 p.m., via Zoom. Merrie Woodworth is volunteering many hours of her time to ensure the success of this conversation. For more information or to RSVP please contact her at [email protected]

Veterans



REGION — The largest most successful state employer of Veterans in the State of Maine is Bath Iron Works. Bath Iron Works is one of the nation’s largest builders of naval ships in the entire country and has a long tradition of hiring military Veterans. In fact, Bath Iron Works is a large partner in Maine’s Hire-A-Vet Campaign – an annual campaign hosted by the Maine Department of Labor to connect Veterans with gainful employment throughout Maine.” says David Richmond, director, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services. For more information, please visit – https://www.maine.gov/veterans/benefits/employment/index.html

