DEAR SUN SPOTS: You are always so helpful. The thrilling days of yesteryear were a blast. Does anyone remember Pleasant Dairy and the milk trucks that used to deliver milk through the neighborhoods in the Twin Cities? They had the best-tasting eggnog around. It was so good I could drink a whole gallon of it. I was wondering if anyone could share information on how they made it. I don’t think the stores sold it back then. — Christine, Lewiston

ANSWER: Surely other readers remember Pleasant Dairy. Please share your memories. It would be fun to read them! If anyone knows the eggnog recipe especially, please write!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I used to buy canned tomatoes that had a bit of a kick to them but I don’t remember the name of the product. I think there were chili peppers in them and I used them for a special dip. — Mary, no town

ANSWER: Are you talking about Rotel? It’s really good stirred into melted Velveeta and enjoyed with tortilla chips!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Please provide me with any information you have on Steve Harvey, the host on Family TV at night. He is always so well-dressed. — Addie, Lisbon Falls

ANSWER: Steve is a great entertainer, a super nice guy, and a snappy dresser. This comedian, television host and producer, radio personality and host, actor and author has a lot going on. Born in 1957 in West Virginia, Broderick Stephen Harvey moved with his family to Cleveland, Ohio, when he was young. The street the family lived on was renamed Steve Harvey Way about five years ago. He has seven children, including stepchildren, and has been married three times, currently to Marjorie Bridges. The couple has four grandchildren.

According to Wikipedia, the funny guy with the 100-watt smile has hosted The Steve Harvey Morning Show, the Steve talk show, Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, Little Big Shots and its spinoff Little Big Shots: Forever Young, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome, Showtime at the Apollo, and since 2015, he has hosted the Miss Universe Pageant.

Harvey is the author of Act like a Lady, Think like a Man, which was published in 2009, and the book Straight Talk, No Chaser: How to Find and Keep a Man. He starred in The Steve Harvey Show, and was featured in The Original Kings of Comedy. He is a six-time Daytime Emmy Award winner, two-time Marconi Award winner, and a 14-time NAACP Image Award winner in various categories. He has dozens of other awards and hundreds of TV and radio credits. In 2014, Steve launched a new dating website called Delightful.

Steve also has a website titled steveharvey.com that includes inspirational writings and back stories. He and his wife have a foundation with programs that mentor young men as well as a program for young women, mentoring camps, “mothers’ summits” and more.

You can contact Steve by visiting his official site, steveharvey.com. Go to “Contact Us” and write to him. You can also email him at [email protected] You could ask him where he gets his great clothes and compliment him on his style!

