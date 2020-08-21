REGION — This year, more than ever, kids need supplies to be successful wherever they will be learning. While United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is still accepting applications for the 8th annual Packs for Progress, we are also gearing up for pick up day. Fill out a Packs for Progress application online. https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/projects/packs-for-progress/packs-for-progress-application.

Backpacks filled with school supplies can be picked up at the United Way office at 218 Fairbanks Road between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday August 24 and Tuesday August 25. We will be limiting the number of people in the office at one time, observing six feet of physical distancing and regularly sanitizing so please be patient and stay spread out.

We know that ‘back to school’ may not look the same with the current pandemic, but no matter what your school situation is (virtual, in school, some combination of the two, home school….) kiddos will still need school supplies. At this time, United Way is also collecting: younger children’s backpacks (once again, thanks to L.L. Bean, we have 100 middle school and high school backpacks already), composition books, one subject spiral notebooks, one inch 3-ring binders, markers, colored pencils, pencils, pens, pencil sharpeners, pencil top erasers, pocket tissue packs, and individual hand sanitizers.

