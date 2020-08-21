FARMINGTON — The longtime dream of having a community garden at the University of Maine at Farmington has come to fruition.

Last spring, educators Gretchen Legler and Misty Beck offered a course focused on getting UMF’s first campus garden designed, built, planted, tended and harvested, all while learning remotely.

“The Dig It course was offered online. The students wrote a successful proposal, completed experiential projects at home on either ladder or patio gardens,” Beck said.

All different majors, one pre-college, some seniors some rising students were involved, she added.

Other faculty members got as far as planning, then the students graduated. We’re following through, it helped that the creative writing center got torn down, Legler said.

Legler, who teaches creative writing, had taken a 3-year leave to obtain her divinity degree.

“While there, I planned a project around a garden. One reason I went to divinity school is I saw a real hunger in students to do something real. I wanted to address that,” she said.

A friend told Legler about grant opportunities through the Ella Lyman Cabot Trust in Boston. A $6,300 grant was awarded to the UMF project.

Grant funds paid for the loam, the hemlock used to build the beds and some seeds. UMF is providing compost while Beck and others have donated extra plants and seeds.

“We got something from everybody. We’re trying to focus on fall crops, it’s so late in the season. We’ll donate produce to food banks, churches, or once students come back to the UMF Thrifty Beaver Coop. It has a refrigerator, is for students in need. That will be one of our prime destinations,” Legler said.

“The students who took my summer term course researched and planned this garden. We followed their design as much as possible,” Legler said. “We were a bit late planting, but we’re doing it. Planting late may have avoided a lot of the bugs.”

Even though netting surrounds the raised beds, there have been some deer problems. Deer have stepped over the netting and several plants have been nibbled on.

“When the campus was abandoned, there was nothing to scare them away,” Legler said.

Beck’s students designed the bed layout. James Cooke and Sara Taylor helped build the beds.

One bed is elevated for wheelchair accessibility, for those who can’t bend over, Legler said.

“A second elevated bed is in the works. It will have benches on either side for people to sit and tend plants,” Taylor said. “We’re trying to do faster growing crops to get more harvested.”

Cooke plans to make white stakes with plant names on them for the beds.

“It’s for my own sake too. I get confused,” he said.

Taylor is the project’s social media person. Facebook and Instagram accounts feature videos and other posts of the garden’s progression.

“Some beds are reserved. Elementary education professor Kathryn Will will use one for a course. Geologist Doug Reusch wants to do an experiment in the garden this fall using salt,” Legler said.

“He wants to line the pathways with salt, see if it captures carbon dioxide,” Cooke added.

“This was the dream. To have this be a classroom, a place for authentic, experiential classroom education. Sara told me, ‘This feels so real,'” Legler said.

Taylor learned basic construction skills from the garden project.

“I’d never really transplanted before. I transplanted all of these, they’re still alive. I’m learning about different bugs that attack, learning as we go with the deer,” Taylor said. “It’s cool to build something with our hands.”

“I’m getting experience with starting a project, being part of the planning process, not after it’s been established. Watching something come into being is exciting,” Cooke said.

“It’s been wonderful watching all the good work,” Beck said.

This fall an honors course, Gardening for Change, will be offered, be a lot of fun, she added.

“Students will be outside in the garden, surveying other community gardens. Introducing students to college life, getting them to think about growing things,” Beck said. “We’re really lucky to get this space.

On Friday, August 14, the first garden harvest was delivered to the Care and Share Food Closet by Beck, Legler and Taylor. About 7 pounds of zucchini, 3 pounds pickling cucumbers, dill and parsley were delivered. Food closet volunteer Therese Hersey gave a tour of the facility.

While the produce was being harvested, UMF staff member Matt Shultz stopped by to ask if he could have some dill to make pickles with. He left with several heads.

“This is what it’s all about,” Legler said.

