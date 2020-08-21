VIENNA — There are 17 towns in the USA called Vienna. Jasmin Al-Kattib + Richard Kromp, from Vienna, Austria, decided to come to the USA and visit some of those Viennas. In the summer of 2017, they started their journey in Vienna, Maine. They met with the Vienna Historical Society for lunch, then they were guided around town to see various buildings,interviewed several people in town.

Jasmin and Richard, film makers by avocation, started filming the people and places they met as they traveled to nine towns with the name Vienna. The movie is a slice of American culture and it starts in Vienna, Maine. It is available to watch now thru August 30, at your convenience. On Sunday, August 30, at 3 p.m., Jasmin and/or Richard will join anyone interested in a zoom session to talk about the movie and its making.

Richard and Jasmin have offered the film to the Vienna Union Hall to use as a fund raiser. With the Covid virus, the Union Hall has been unable to have any performances this summer and therefore no income to help maintain the building and pay the utilities. The showing of the movie will work like this:

When you make a donation to the Union Hall, you will be given the password to watch the 90 minute movie on Vimeo between August 15 and August 30. Donations can be any amount but we hope you will remember all the great entertainment the Union Hall has offered and be generous. Donations can be made thru the Union Hall arts and events page through PayPal; https://sites.google.com/site/viennaunionhall2012/arts-and-events; by check (call 248-7699) for mailing information, or emailing [email protected] for information and a link to the website; https://sites.google.com/site/viennaunionhall2012/home. This would be a great rainy day activity. On Sunday, August 30, at 4 p.m., you are invited to join a zoom conference with Jasmin or Richard to hear them talk about making the movie and to answer questions.

