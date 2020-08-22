LINCOLN — A judge has denied bail for a Maine man accused of shooting and killing his mother.

Adam Groves. Maine State Police

Adam Groves made his first appearance before a judge on Friday. He was charged the day before with the murder in the killing of his mother, 63-year-old Pauline Taylor.

Lincoln police discovered Taylor had been shot after receiving a 911 call Wednesday evening from her home. Taylor and her son were both transported to a hospital. Groves was taken to jail upon his release.

Groves’ attorney called the shooting “an unfortunate incident.” Groves, who is 44, was taken to jail after being released from the hospital.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles