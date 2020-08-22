Par-Tee, a Kora Shrine clown, sneaks away with the first place trophy from the People’s Choice winner of the 2015 Kora Shrine Backyard BBQ Competition. The annual event was canceled this year due to coronavirus, so the organization hosted a drive-thru barbecue fundraiser instead Saturday in Lewiston at the Kora Shrine Center. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

RoBo the clown greets a drive-thru customer to the Kora Shrine drive-thru barbecue fundraiser on Saturday in Lewiston. With all of its fundraisers and parades canceled, the drive-thru event helped offset the organization's expenses and support its mission. Organizers hoped to sell 140 meals at a recommended donation of $10 each.

Kora Shrine, lewiston maine
