Saturday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS1 – AFL: Richmond at Essendon

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 – AFL: St. Kilda at Brisbane

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 – AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN – NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

4 p.m.

NBC – Lucas Oil Motocross: The Loretta Lynn’s 2 National, Hurrican Mills, Tenn.

NBCSN – NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 311, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va. (taped)

BOXING

8 p.m.

FOX – PBC Fight Night: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles

10 p.m.

FS1 – PBC Fight Night: Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles

FISHING

8 a.m.

ESPN2 – Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF – LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom

12 p.m.

NBC – LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

GOLF – PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

3 p.m.

CBS – PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

GOLF – Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio

3 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF – EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FS2 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

4:55 a.m.

ESPN – NC at KT

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN – Lotte at Samsung

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8:30 p.m.

ESPN – UFC Fight Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar (Bantamweights), UFC APEX, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 – Milwaukee at Pittsburgh

MLBN – Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland

7 p.m.

FS1 – Minnesota at Kansas City

7:30 p.m.

NESN – Boston at Baltimore

9 p.m.

MLBN – Houston at San Diego OR Arizona at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

TNT – Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

TNT – Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPN – Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

ABC – Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

RODEO

9 p.m.

CBSSN – PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:45 p.m.

FS2 – Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

6 p.m.

FOX – MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS – ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

1 p.m.

ESPN – ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 – ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC – Seattle vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

5 p.m.

CBSSN – Indiana vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

7 p.m.

CBSSN – New York vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

« Previous

filed under: