Saturday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS1 – AFL: Richmond at Essendon
1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 – AFL: St. Kilda at Brisbane
4 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 – AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN – NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
4 p.m.
NBC – Lucas Oil Motocross: The Loretta Lynn’s 2 National, Hurrican Mills, Tenn.
NBCSN – NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 311, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va. (taped)
BOXING
8 p.m.
FOX – PBC Fight Night: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles
10 p.m.
FS1 – PBC Fight Night: Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles
FISHING
8 a.m.
ESPN2 – Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF – LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
12 p.m.
NBC – LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
GOLF – PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
3 p.m.
CBS – PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
GOLF – Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio
3 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF – EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FS2 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.
ESPN – NC at KT
3:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN – Lotte at Samsung
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8:30 p.m.
ESPN – UFC Fight Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar (Bantamweights), UFC APEX, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 – Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
MLBN – Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland
7 p.m.
FS1 – Minnesota at Kansas City
7:30 p.m.
NESN – Boston at Baltimore
9 p.m.
MLBN – Houston at San Diego OR Arizona at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
TNT – Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
TNT – Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m.
ESPN – Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
ABC – Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
RODEO
9 p.m.
CBSSN – PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:45 p.m.
FS2 – Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
6 p.m.
FOX – MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS – ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
1 p.m.
ESPN – ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 – ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC – Seattle vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
5 p.m.
CBSSN – Indiana vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
7 p.m.
CBSSN – New York vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
