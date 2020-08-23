LEWISTON – Police continued their search Sunday for 26-year old Jaquile Coleman of Lewiston, who was charged in the death of Natasha Morgan, 19, of Lewiston.

Katharine England, social media coordinator for the Maine State Police, said Sunday evening that detectives with the State Police Major Crimes Unit South were assisting the Lewiston Police Department to locate Coleman, who remains at large.

Morgan was killed Friday after neighbors reported hearing three to five shots ring out in front of a home at 175 Scribner Blvd. at about 4 p.m., followed by a woman screaming.

When police and rescue crews arrived moments later, Morgan was found laying on a grate near the driveway. She was bleeding from two gunshot wounds and nonresponsive, according to police.

A manhunt ensued throughout Friday night and Saturday, with police snipers and tracking dogs searching for Coleman in the neighborhood of Farwell Street.

England said Coleman is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him.

Anyone who sees or has information about Coleman or his whereabouts should call 911.

