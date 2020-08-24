CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Rupert Grint, 32; John Green, 43; Dave Chappelle, 47; Cal Ripken Jr., 60.

Happy Birthday: Put the past behind you, and prepare to initiate a change. Opportunity is within reach and will be your ticket to a better future. Channel your energy into the relationships and pastimes that will bring you the happiness and peace of mind you deserve. Make romance a priority, and share your intentions with someone you love. Your numbers are 8, 14, 22, 26, 32, 38, 43.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Avoid taking on too high a financial burden or giving the impression you are capable of doing something you cannot. Take a moment to rethink your strategy and the best way to keep the peace with someone who has a different opinion. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let someone’s flirting or poor judgment lead to a wrong decision. The more hands-on you are when making decisions, the easier it will be to control the outcome. Reassess a partnership that is not living up to its expectations. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t let your personal life interfere with your work responsibilities. Recognize when someone is taking advantage of you. Your most significant effort and contribution will lead to advancement and a better future. Focus on getting ahead, not pleasing someone who doesn’t deserve you. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A hobby or self-improvement project will push you to pursue a unique and exciting path. Reconnect with old friends, and plan a virtual reunion. Bridge the gap between your past and the present. A forgive-and-forget attitude is favored. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Finish what you start, and honor promises you make. A lifestyle change will improve a relationship you have with someone special. If you have doubts, say what’s on your mind and find out where you stand. 2 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A virtual journey will lead you in a new direction. A chance to use your skills differently will encourage partnerships that can change the way you work or do things in the future. Reconnect with someone you haven’t seen in a long time. 4 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t overspend or let anyone take advantage of you financially. Unfinished business will leave you in an awkward position. Don’t let ulterior motives lead to a problem with someone you need to work alongside. Damage control will be necessary. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use reason when dealing with people offering ultimatums, and you will find a way to get them to see things your way. A change is likely to happen quickly. Go with the flow, and the result will be better than anticipated. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Helping someone who has assisted you in the past will make you feel good. A sales pitch may entice you, but before you decide to dole out cash, consider if your budget can handle the pressure. Stick to what you can afford. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen, but don’t buy into someone’s plan. Concentrate on personal health and emotional well-being. The ideas you come up with will far exceed what someone is prompting you to do. Don’t hesitate to do your own thing. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Being observant will keep you out of trouble and allow you to make a wise decision. Distance yourself from a situation that is causing confusion or making you feel bad. Protect your heart and your possessions. 2 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can repair a partnership that experienced troubled times if you are willing to accept half the blame. An exciting new interpretation on something you’ve always wanted to do will encourage you to take a chance. Love and romance are favored. 4 stars

Birthday Baby: You are practical, reliable and helpful. You are independent and insightful.

