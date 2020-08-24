LEWISTON — Geiger recently presented its quarterly Geiger Star Awards to three local individuals and four teams.

The awards are given to those who have been nominated by fellow associates.

Alain Laverdure, a systems specialist II in the Information Technology Department, showed great flexibility and willingness to help others during a time when the Lewiston staff were mostly working at home or part-time in the office. He assisted in a security role, helping the I.T. Team respond to the technical threats that were present in security protection. He demonstrated the Geiger Way values of Process Improvement and Customer Satisfaction.

Alicia Doyle, a talent acquisition specialist, had to take down job postings she had already been working on and interviewing for when the COVID-19 crisis suddenly impacted business, rescind offers and communicate difficult situations with grace and professionalism. Doyle developed standard work instructions around unemployment claim inquiries, which will help speed future processing and avoided delayed benefits to associates. Shea has also taken on the benefits and wellness coordinator duties and exhibited the Geiger Way values of Customer Satisfaction and Process Improvement.

During the challenging times of COVID-19, Nancy Lavoie has worked diligently for more than three months, long after the end of the business day, several times until midnight and throughout the weekends to create time-sensitive communication drafts and complicated reports for the executive team. This critical information provided the basis for much of the decision making that needed to happen, including the application for the Paycheck Protection Program. In so many ways, Lavoie’s efforts clearly demonstrated the characteristics Customer Satisfaction, Process Improvement and Business Achievement.

When it came down to sending Geiger associates home to work, DeeDee King and Bev MacNeill had to work together to figure out how to complete payroll from home, something that had never been done remotely. By working together as a team, they demonstrated the Geiger Way values of Process Improvement and Customer Satisfaction.

Since COVID-19 hit Maine, the following associates on our Distribution and Decorations Center team — Lee Jones, Sandy Russell, Tricia Bell, Sheri Ridgeway, Kathy Hooks, Chris Knowlton, Keith Mosher and Jim Mathieu — worked tirelessly to keep up with all incoming orders and requests in the limited hours they were allowed to work. The efficiencies gained by this experience will provide the team with solid performance measures that will benefit the company as a whole. The team most demonstrated the Geiger Way values of Customer Satisfaction and Community Service.

The PPE Task Force Team, consisting of Tara Villanueva, Robin Miller, Jennifer Haupt and Amme Nielsen, was the perfect example of doing all you can to pivot and contribute value. When the entire industry was met with the challenge of selling Personal Protective Equipment, the information that was coming from the supply chain was confusing, inconsistent and disorganized. Rather than accept this, or leave for someone else to do, they created a task force to gather and share pertinent information for all to use. With their willingness to step into unknown territory and resolve a companywide communication challenge they demonstrated the Geiger Way values of Process Improvement and Leadership.

The Switchboard Move Team, including Maria Hoffman, Bryon Newcomb, Lil Morin and Trish Whitlock, worked together to operate the switchboard remotely only. This process allowed us to continue business operations and allowed us to comply with the Stay Home order while continuing to have regular communications with customers, sales partners and vendors. It has also provided us with a framework for the future, which we can use in other situations and will help us to continue to exhibit the Geiger Way values of Customer Satisfaction and Process Improvement.

