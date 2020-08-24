AUBURN — Maine Source Homes & Realty has hired Linda Dupuis, a realtor in the Lewiston-Auburn and Mid-Coast areas for more than 18 years, as a broker/realtor.

Dupuis was born and raised in Lewiston. A graduate of St. Dominic Academy in Auburn, she has served on the board of directors for Big Brother Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick and The Merrymeeting Council of the Mountains to Shore Board of REALTORS, whose golf tournament she also chaired for many years.

The mother of two adult children who live in Lewiston and Auburn, Dupuis resides in Topsham with her husband, Jeff.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: