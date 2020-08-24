Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Rumford ME, Mexico ME, Dixfield ME until 1:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/zH3TSAMnO4 — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) August 24, 2020

The next two days feature an active weather pattern with multiple rounds of thunderstorms, including threats for severe weather. Maine dodged severe weather Sunday, but New Hampshire saw several severe thunderstorms.

Maine and New Hampshire likely see more strong or severe storms Monday and again on Tuesday. Tuesday carries the greater risk for severe weather.

#WeatherWarn Monday: Overall timing is about 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Expect scattered thunderstorms most of the afternoon into the evening. There is a chance for some isolated strong or severe storms in the mix, especially inland. the greatest concern is for strong winds. pic.twitter.com/MJDJgnjYkE — Dustin Bonk (@DustinWGME) August 24, 2020

MONDAY: A warm front will pass to our northwest and produce scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon. There is a chance for rain early in the morning in the mountains, but most of Maine starts with a calm morning. Highs reach the low 80s, humid.

TIMING: About 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., likely starting in the mountains and moving toward the coast later.

WHERE: The greater risk for severe storms is inland, but all Maine and New Hampshire face a risk for thunderstorms.

THREATS: Strong winds within severe storms is the greatest threat, but expect heavy downpours. Hail is also possible.

Conditions calm down for the overnight. It will be warm and muggy with lows in the 60s. An overnight shower is still possible.

TUESDAY: A cold front will cross the region from northwest to southeast. It is expected to produce a line of thunderstorms as highs climb into the mid 80s with high humidity ahead of the front. Strong or severe thunderstorms are likely with this line across all the Northeast.

TIMING: About noon to 5 p.m.

WHERE: All of the Northeast, starting northwest and moving southeast.

THREATS: Strong winds within severe storms is the greatest threat, but expect heavy downpours. Hail is also possible.

As soon as the front passes, conditions should improve quickly, leaving behind a pleasant late afternoon and a nice cool and clear night. This will lead to sunny, dry, and cooler weather Wednesday and Thursday.

For those looking for relief from the drought, Monday’s storms, like recent ones, may drop heavy rain over select areas, but not likely give us the widespread soaking rains that we need. Tuesday may be a bit more reliable for widespread rain.

