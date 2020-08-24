GARDINER — Two area residents were killed Sunday night when their motorcycle collided head-on with a sport utility vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.
Anthony Fournier, 22, of Sabattus, the operator of the motorcycle, and his passenger Kristin Doughty, 24, of Winthrop, both died at the accident scene, at the intersection of Cherry and Water streets in Gardiner.
Gardiner police said the pair were traveling west on Water Street on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when, witnesses said, the motorcycle left its travel lane, near 617 Water St., and went into the eastbound travel lane, colliding with a Ford Escape SUV driven by Patrick Shepard, 48, of Readfield, traveling east on Water Street.
Shepard was taken by Gardiner Rescue to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, with complaints of pain. A passenger in his vehicle was uninjured.
The accident took place at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday and the section of Water Street where it occurred was closed for multiple hours.
Neither of the deceased were wearing helmets, police said in a news release.
Maine State Police assisted at the accident scene. No charges are expected to be filed, according to Gardiner Police Chief James Toman.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Franklin Journal
Farmington Board of Selectmen agenda
-
Maine
Severe thunderstorm warning includes Rumford, Mexico and Dixfield
-
Maine
Two killed Sunday in collision of motorcycle, SUV, in Gardiner
-
Oxford Hills
Buckfield residents to decide 54 articles in Tuesday’s vote
-
Business
First day of school for thousands and Zoom gets glitchy