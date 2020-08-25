AUBURN — Police arrested two men Monday from Sabattus and New York on drug charges after they fled a Turner Street area apartment building.

David M. Cochran, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with three counts of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs (crack and cocaine) and refusal to submit to arrest or detention. The drug crime is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison; the resisting arrest charge is a misdemeanor.

Lloyd L. Lyttle, 30, of Sabattus was charged with unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, namely cocaine, which is a Class B felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. He also was charged with violation condition of release, a Class C felony, punishable by up to five years in prison. Lyttle faces misdemeanor charges of falsifying physical evidence and failure to submit to arrest or detention.

On Monday, local police detectives were investigating suspicious drug activity in the area of Turner Street.

A man, later identified as Cochran, was seen fleeing the targeted apartment building, according to a media statement released by Deputy Chief Timothy Cougle. Officers captured Cochran near the building. He had 18.3 grams of cocaine and 6.6 grams of crack on him, Cougle wrote.

More detectives and officers secured the apartment building while a search warrant was sought by police. During that time, Lyttle fled the building by “jumping off the roof and running away,” Cougle wrote.

He was quickly apprehended by detectives at the scene and found to have 62.1 grams of cocaine, Cougle wrote.

Police seized roughly $7,500 in suspected drugs proceeds from the two men.

Bail for Cochran was set at $25,000 cash; for Lyttle, $50,000.

« Previous

filed under: