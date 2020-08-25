DEAR SUN SPOTS: I found a wedding ring on North Street in Lisbon Falls. Readers, please write to Sun Spots if you think it belongs to you. — No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: You always have the answer to so many questions. I hope you can help me with this. While listening to public radio, I heard about a coin commemorating the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. Please tell me where I can buy it. — No name, no town

ANSWER: There are two women’s suffrage coins to choose from offered by the United States Mint (minted in Philadelphia), a 2020 proof silver dollar for $69 and a 2020 uncirculated silver dollar for $64. There is also a silver coin and medal set for $120 but that is on back order now.

According to the website, “commemorative coins celebrate and honor American people, places, events and institutions. They also help raise money for important causes as well as commemorate important aspects of American history. Authorized by Congress, each coin is crafted to be rich in symbolic history and cultural significance. These products not only provide beautiful additions to any coin collection — they capture the American culture.”

You can order through the U.S. Mint’s website at https://catalog.usmint.gov/customerservice or you can contact them at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468) seven days a week from 8 a.m. to midnight Eastern Standard Time.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the request for fish and chips recommendations (Aug. 24 Sun Spots), the locally-owned Lobster Cooker in Freeport has delicious fried haddock and hand-cut fries made from potatoes grown by Bell Farms. All the fried seafood is gluten-free.

The restaurant is two blocks from L.L. Bean at 39 Main St. next to Banana Republic. There is plenty of free parking and both indoor and patio seating and takeout. You can contact them at 869-5086. — Leslie, Freeport

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For the reader looking for fish and chips, the last I knew Val’s Drive-in at 925 Sabattus St. in Lewiston (784-5592) serves it. They have picnic tables out back by their batting cages, too. — No name, Mexico

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The best fish and chips I ever had is at Red Robin at 52 Stephen King Drive in Augusta (623-4848). Yes, I know it’s a burger place, but their fish and chips are to die for and they give you so much. — No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Mac’s Downeast Seafood on Minot Avenue in Auburn has fantastic seafood choices, including haddock and chips. Their seafood platter is the best. — No name, Lewiston

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a few places that are favorites of ours for fish and chips: Becky’s on Commercial Street in Portland, The Red Barn in Augusta, and the Sea Basket on Route 1 in Wiscasset. All three are wonderful and tasty. Enjoy! — No name, no town

ANSWER: Looks like we’ve hit a nerve with the fish and chips question. I haven’t had this big of a response since my popover friend needing a new hand beater wrote to me. Thank you for all the great recommendations!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For the person looking to have someone power-wash their home and garage (Aug. 20 Sun Spots), I recommend Mike O’Leary in Poland. O’Leary’s Professional Power Washing, LLC, the contact information is 998-9320 (office) or 577-5249 (cell). —Sandi, Minot

