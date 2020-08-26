FAYETTE — On August 29, Friends of Starling Hall will be cooking up take out Smoked Pork Rib Dinner with all the fixings, a Silent Auction and a Live Auction. Phew! It will be quite a day at the Fayette Fire Station, 2475 Main Street.

As a special treat, Chase Morrill from Maine Cabin Masters will be there around 4:30 or so for pictures and is bringing some Cabin Masters items for the auction.

The schedule of events is: Silent Auction – 2-4 p.m.; Take out Smoked Pork Rib Dinner – 4-5 p.m., $8 adults. There will also be hot dogs and hamburgers, water, iced tea & lemonade (in cans). Please bring chairs to eat at the fire hall. The Live Auction time is 5-7:30 p.m.

