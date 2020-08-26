Flagship Cinemas in Auburn is reopening Monday, according to a Facebook post.

The news was quickly greeted with “Awesome!!” and “Yayyyyyy!!!!”

Janet Oprendek, Flagship Cinemas’ vice president of operations, said the theater will open with new releases “Tenet,” “Unhinged” and “The New Mutants,” with online ticketing available in the next few days.

“When a customer purchases seats, a few seats on either side will be automatically blocked off to prevent other parties from purchasing seats directly adjacent,” she said, to help with social distancing.

Face coverings will be required for employees and for customers moving around, but those seated can remove them to enjoy refreshments, she said. “Our goal is the safety and well-being of our customers and associates and we are pleased to welcome everyone back after the long intermission.”

Flagship Cinemas in Oxford doesn’t have a reopening date yet but staff there said they hope it isn’t too much longer.

This story originally was published as part of "Anchour moving in Lewiston, but just a few feet; Flagship Cinemas reopening in Auburn".

