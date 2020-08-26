A Jefferson motorcyclist was killed Tuesday after striking a construction barricade on a section of road in Alna that was closed for construction, police said.

Michael Bowden, 62, was traveling north on Route 218 on a 2020 Indian motorcycle when he entered a section of Alna Road that is closed for construction.

Bowden passed two separate areas where barricades and construction signs were set up and then struck a barricade at the Cross Road intersection, according to a news release Wednesday from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Bowden was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and investigators believe alcohol has been a factor in the accident, which is still under investigation.

He was taken by Central Lincoln County Ambulance to Lincoln Health’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta, where he died because of injuries suffered in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash was reported at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday by a 911 caller on Route 218, which is also known as Alna Road.

Deputy Brian Carlton, of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, is reconstructing the crash as part of the investigation, which is being led by Lincoln Detective Scott Hayden. Alna firefighters assisted at the crash scene.

The sheriff’s office said in the news release the section of road closed for construction was marked with large traffic control barriers at intersections.

