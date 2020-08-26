Jan Collins of the Wilton Blueberry Farm presents a check for $1,000 to Jennifer Scott, director of the Wilton Free Public Library. The contribution came from all the proceeds of blueberry sales on Sunday, August 17 at the farm. “We are glad to make this contribution each year to one of Wilton’s greatest assets,” said Ms Collins. Submitted photo

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Advertiser Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles