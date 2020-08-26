AUGUSTA – Lillian “Lill” Marie Rousseau passed away with her family by her side on Aug. 22, 2020 at the age of 68. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 49 years Joseph, children Candi (TJ), Tina (Gene), Scott “Boomer” (Lucy), Mark (Desiree), along with 11 grandchildren and 4 nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She is predeceased by her brother, Joseph “Flearoy” Collins; sister, Margaret Hutchinson; and parents, Rose and Eddie Collins. Lill was an outdoor enthusiast enjoying hunting, fishing, gardening, and island hoping in Casco Bay. She will forever be remembered as an outspoken advocate, passionate conversationalist, a courageous adventurer and as fiercely protective of her loved ones. Online condolences c n be shared by visiting her guest book at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com A visitation will be held at 11am-1pm, on Friday Aug. 28, Fortin Group Auburn. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn 783-8545.Memorial donations can be made in Lill’s name to a charity close to your heart.

« Previous