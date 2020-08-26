BRYANT POND – Don E. Parker, 75, of Bryant Pond, died in Portland on August 19, 2020. He was born in Rumford on November 12, 1944, the son of Cecil and Josephine (Smith) Parker. He was educated in local schools attending Gould Academy. He worked in various local mills and retired in 1999 due to ill health.

Don was raised by Raymond Tripp Sr., and is survived by one brother, Raymond Tripp Jr.; one sister, Edna (Arthur) Howes; several nieces and nephews as well as numerous cousins.

Graveside services will be held at the Riverside Cemetery, North Road, Bethel on Thursday August 27, at 1 p.m.

Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation and Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond.

