AUBURN – Frances “Fran” M. Berry, a resident of Livermore, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 24, 2020, at Sarah Frye Home in Auburn. She was born October 31, 1927, in Woburn, Massachusetts, the daughter of Frank Earl Webster and Phoebe (Farris) Webster. She was raised by her father and stepmother, Doris (Hibbs) Webster on the family farm in Fayette, Maine. Fran attended school in Fayette and was a graduate of Livermore Falls High School. She married Howard C. Berry of Livermore, Maine in Fayette on September 7, 1947. They lived in Livermore 55 years before his passing on June 22, 2003. Fran worked at Berry Hill Orchard in Livermore and later at Ames Department Store in Jay. She was an active member of many area charitable organizations, generously giving her time and talents to provide support and leadership. Particularly close to Fran’s heart was the North Livermore Baptist Church. She was an active member for more than 70 years. Fran always had a warm smile and a friendly greeting for everyone. She is survived by her sons, Nathan C. Berry of Vero Beach, FL, Clifford A. Berry and wife Terry of Livermore, daughters, Patricia M. Every and husband Robert of Franconia, NH, Nettie F. Rolfe and husband William of Vero Beach, FL, Margaret E. Bonney and husband James of Livermore, and Emily R. Hemingway and husband Keith of Bristol, NH, 14 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, her brother Richard Webster and wife Nancy of Fayette. She was predeceased by her father, mother, stepmother, brother, Earl F Webster, sisters, Doris Bacheller, Gladys Welch and her husband Howard Berry. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Due to COVID 19, a private committal service will be held at Intervale Cemetery, 172 Maple Lane Road, Livermore, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Memory of Frances M. Berry to: North Livermore Baptist Church,

619 Federal Road,

Livermore, Maine 04253.

