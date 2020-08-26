LEWISTON- It is with profound sadness we announce the August 21st passing of Jeanne Hood, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, G.G., aunt and friend to all whose lives she touched.

She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Lewiston. She was two weeks shy of her 86th year of a wonderful life.

Born in Lewiston, the daughter of Berta (Mahlmann) and G. Mitchell Green, Jeanne was very active during her time at Lewiston High School, with cheerleading as a favorite activity along with participation in many service clubs and organizations. In 1952 she graduated from LHS and a day later married William J. Hood, and they brought up five wonderful children. William “Bill” predeceased her on February 8, 1985.

Jeanne began her career in school food service in August of 1973 as a part-time substitute. She worked her way through various positions until January 24, 1977 when she achieved the directorship of the Lewiston School Nutrition Program, a position she held for 21 years until her retirement on June 30, 1998. Jeanne introduced incredible changes to her school community as the Program provided nutritious meals for Lewiston students. In addition to the lunch meal, she instituted breakfast offerings that provided needed nourishment at the beginning of the school day. During her tenure, meal choices were expanded, fruit and vegetable bars were added, special barbecues were held, Grandparent’s Day became a favorite and a summer feeding program for breakfast and lunch filled a much needed void. She expanded the Lewiston Junior High School’s one room kitchen, which originally only served sandwiches, to a fully functioning kitchen that offered hot and cold menu options in a bright new cafeteria. She was extremely proud of her staff as they achieved extraordinary “No Violation” reviews over the years from the State and Federal inspectors.

Jeanne served as Secretary of The Maine School Food Service Association. She also held the position of Legislative Chair for ten years. She traveled to Washington on behalf of MSFSA working diligently on behalf of all Maine schools to improve and expand nutrition programs.

While as Director of Lewiston School Food Service, and after her retirement, Jeanne traveled throughout the state teaching all aspects of school nutrition, including sanitation, in which she had achieved national certification. For all her efforts in school food service, Jeanne was honored in 1996 with the Katherine Musgrave Public Service Award which recognizes outstanding work in nutrition policy, education, or research.

Most of all, Jeanne adored being a mother and grandmother. She was lovingly known as the matriarch of her family. She leaves behind her daughters, Wanda (Thomas) Brown, Debra (Marcel) Laroche, and sons William “Jim” Hood, Jr. (Jolene McKay), Thomas Hood and Ronald Hood.

She was a proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren: Valerie (Trace) Ackley, Thomas (Michele) Brown, Carolyn (Brent) Cook, Jessica (Brian) Dufault, Alexandra Hood, Justin Labbe, Kelsie Fahey, Glenn Hood, Ryann Hood, Lauren (Tim) Desmarais, Jaclyn (Mike) Larrabee, Jillian (Derek) Lachance, Gretchen Hood and Matthew Hood.

She was also thrilled to have 15 great grandchildren: Hannah and Austin Cook; Katherine, twins William and Meghan Ackley; Ally Brown; Preston, Oliver and Milo Larrabee; Corbin, twins Avery and Talon Lachance; Mila Desmarais; and Grayson and Londyn McKay.

Jeanne is also survived by several nieces and nephews as well as friends Dorothy Dube and Helen Rankin.

She was predeceased by her husband Bill, her parents, her in-laws Beatrice and William V. Hood, sisters Constance (James) Bernard and twin Joanne (Joseph) Novick, infant brother Donald Green and sister-in-law Marion Hood.

Jeanne lived a full life and enjoyed spending time with her family, including many years vacationing at Pine Point where her entire family created many memorable moments together. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, and will be forever in our hearts.

Jeanne supported the YMCA youth programs in her husband’s memory for over 35 years, providing new basketballs to all participants in the YMCA Biddy Basketball Program, nearly 3,000 youngsters in those 35 years. Jeanne was recognized for her generosity with the Y’s Director’s Choice Award in 2019.

Due to current restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be any visiting hours. There will be a private family funeral service at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, Maine 784-4023. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston in support of Youth Development Programs in care of

Chris Shea,

62 Turner Street,

Auburn, Maine 04210.

