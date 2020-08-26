FARMINGTON — A Virginia man charged with being a fugitive from justice waived extradition Wednesday and will return there to face charges of failing to reregister as a sex offender and violating probation.

Cory T. Everard, 31, of Fairfax, Virginia, who was described by police as a “sexually violent predator,” was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice by Rangeley police following a disturbance at a local business on Sunday night.

He appeared before Justice Robert Mullen on Wednesday in a videoconference from the Franklin County Detention Center. Mullen was at Farmington District Court.

Three arrest warrants from Viriginia charge Everard with two counts of sex offender registration violation for failing to reregister as a sex offender and a probation hold related to robbery.

Everard said his probation conditions require him to waive extradition.

Assistant District Attorney Kayla Alves said she wanted Everard to be held without bail until Virginia police come to get him. The state has 30 days to do so.

Everard signed three extradition waivers at the jail.

Mullen said if Virginia does not come for him within 30 days, he would set bail for him.

Alves said a trial assistant has talked with representatives in Virginia who plan to get him but are not sure of the date.

Rangeley Police Chief Russell French wrote in an email Tuesday that a patron at Sarge’s Sports Pub & Grub on Main Street in Rangeley, described as a ‘trail hiker’ had been asked to leave for being loud and using profane language.

“While being escorted out of the business, the male allegedly stated that he had a gun and made a threatening comment to the bartender,” according to French.

After about a 30-minute search, the suspect was located on Main Street and detained.

No firearm was found, however the suspect, who “verbally identified himself as being Cory Thomas Everard” was “discovered through record checks to be a sexually violent predator with extraditable warrants out of Virginia,” Russell wrote in an email.

Everard was convicted of second degree rape March 20, 2009, in New York. The victim was a minor, according to the Virginia Sex Offender Registry.

