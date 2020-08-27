Lewiston, state and county police talk Thursday morning at the scene of a crash on Canal Street near Chestnut Street in Lewiston after a high speed chase.  It is unclear if the vehicle in the photo was the vehicle being chased or one that was damaged when the chase ended. This story will be updated when more information becomes available. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

LEWISTON — A chase began Thursday morning on Lincoln Street when an officer spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to Lewiston Police Lt. David St.Pierre.

The Lewiston officer gave chase until the vehicle crossed the Veterans Memorial Bridge into Auburn. The officer then alerted Auburn police and Androscoggin deputies.

A deputy spotted the chase and pursued the vehicle until it came back into Lewiston and crashed. A suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.

There were several crashes involved during the chase, according to St. Pierre. The state police offered to assist in sorting out the details.

