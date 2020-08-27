LEWISTON — A chase began Thursday morning on Lincoln Street when an officer spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to Lewiston Police Lt. David St.Pierre.

The Lewiston officer gave chase until the vehicle crossed the Veterans Memorial Bridge into Auburn. The officer then alerted Auburn police and Androscoggin deputies.

A deputy spotted the chase and pursued the vehicle until it came back into Lewiston and crashed. A suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.

There were several crashes involved during the chase, according to St. Pierre. The state police offered to assist in sorting out the details.

This story will be updated.

