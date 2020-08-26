LEWISTON — A man accused of murdering a 19-year-old Lewiston woman in her driveway last week was arrested Wednesday in Mississippi.

Jaquile Coleman, 26, of Lewiston is accused of shooting Natasha Morgan twice in the chest Friday outside a home on Scribner Boulevard.

Police from several agencies have been searching for Coleman since. At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Maine State Police announced that information led them to Hancock County Mississippi where Coleman was arrested on a warrant charging him with murder.

At about 4 p.m. Friday, neighbors reported hearing three to five shots ring out in front of a home at 175 Scribner Blvd. The gunshots were followed by the scream of a woman, witnesses said.

When police and rescue crews arrived moments later, Morgan, mother of a baby girl, was found on the ground near the driveway, bleeding from two gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said Coleman fled the area immediately after shooting Morgan. Later that day, police surrounded a house on Farwell Street after finding Coleman’s abandoned car there. After several hours, police burst into the home only to find that he was not there.

Coleman is expected to be returned to Maine to face the murder charge.

