OTISFIELD — The effort that goes into releasing rehabilitated wildlife back into their natural environment is no simple matter.

While there are more than 40 licensed wildlife rehabilitators residing around the state, it is up to game wardens and Inland Wildlife and Fisheries biologists to place rescued animals at a facility best equipped to feed and care for them. Just four rehabilitators in Maine are set up to care for orphaned white-tail deer. Only one is capable of taking in large game animals like black bears. Anyone who handles migratory birds is required to hold a federal permit.

Katrina Lewis Carstensen of Otisfield is in her fifth year as a state and federally certified wildlife rehabilitator. Through the spring season she has taken in about a half dozen fawns, the usual assortment of small mammals and birds and one threated species of cat, a Canada lynx.

Independence Day for the five surviving fawns came on Aug. 20. Three state wildlife biologists, Scott Lindsay, Brad Zitske and Cory Stearns, arrived in the morning at Carstensen’s home to crate the fawns and transport them to new homes in remote Maine woods.

Carstensen, who has taken care of every detail to prepare the young deer to be returned to the wild was not there for the send-off; she was unable to take time from her day job.

But the biologists each came equipped with their own helpers – their young kids, who were on hand to put straw bedding in the crates or work a gate if needed.

The biologists assessed the fawns to determine how to release them. The largest and leader of the herd, nicknamed Kittery, would accompany a young female called Blue who had been injured when she got hung up in tenting at a vegetable farm, to a spot well north, in Franklin county. The other three weanlings, including an orphaned set of twins, would be taken further south to establish their own new home territory.

Getting all the deer in the crates proved fairly easy; Carstensen had been able to confine them to their shelter early in the morning.

Kittery, strong enough to injure fellow fawns and biologists alike, was caught first. Clearly unhappy with his confinement, he tried several times to kick his way out of his crate as he waited for the other deer to be captured. Blue was quickly caught and placed in her own crate. Then she and Kittery were secured in the back of Lindsay’s pick-up truck and warily settled in for one final trip toward freedom.

Lindsay and his daughter Nora brought the pair to an isolated mountain top on private, gated property where their chances of interacting with humans are almost impossible.

Blue was released first, except she was unwilling to leave her crate. Finally tipped out backwards, she fled to the shelter of an old brush pile, peaking out at her human benefactors with no intention of complying with their plan.

Kittery was much more agreeable to the process, easily backing out of his crate and casually bounding along the logging road as if he expected to come up to the perimeter fence of his familiar rehab pen. But there was nothing to stop him and he did not look back.

With a little encouragement, Blue finally came out of hiding and galloped after her companion, her white flag bobbing as she tried to catch up with him. The two soon trotted out of sight, off to a new life of wilderness and self-reliance.

