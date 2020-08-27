Sanford police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 53-year-old local man Wednesday morning.
Police say Larry Allard of Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene of crash between his motorcycle and an SUV. The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of Jagger Mill Road and Alfred Road, also known as Route 4.
The driver of the Nissan Rogue was not injured.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Maine jobless claims trend downward as layoffs continue
-
Nation / World
Hurricane Laura video update: ‘You can still see 100 mph winds’
-
Business
Unemployment claims in U.S. were over 1 million last week
-
Maine
Sanford man killed in motorcycle crash
-
Connections
Healthy Community Coalition announces September Mobile Health Unit events