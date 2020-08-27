ORONO — The University of Maine has suspended a student and others are being disciplined for violating rules aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
One student who was involved in a party was suspended, and about a half-dozen others have been referred to the student conduct office, Dean of Students Robert Dana told WABI-TV.
The university is asking all students sign a Black Bear Pact, signaling they have read and understand the expectations.
Dana said the university doesn’t want “lackadaisical behavior” when it comes to compliance.
“This is a time to understand that it’s not just about self, it’s about the other,” Dana said. “But if ego drives people, if self-interest drives people, it’ll hurt everyone. It’s not a way to live. We expect more from our students, and I fully expect that’s what we’ll get.”
Five students have tested positive for the coronavirus. The latest was a student who lives in a fraternity house where a previous case was reported.
This story will be updated.
