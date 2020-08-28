FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Animal Shelter has received a generous donation from the Sherry Chappell Cooper Foundation.

The foundation was created with a mission to help all creatures great and small.

Gilly Hitchcock of Kingfield, Sherry’s niece, said her family has adopted multiple cats from the shelter over the years.

“Aunt Sherry would be delighted to know the shelter was a recipient from her foundation. We hope this gift will help with the continued mission of sheltering dogs and cats and helping with future adoptions,” she said.

Thursday, Aug. 20, FCAS President Candace Clark said all donations help, regardless of the amount.

“We are grateful for this donation from a family that has adopted several cats from the shelter. Every donation is appreciated,” she said.

The directors haven’t determined how the Sherry Chappell Cooper Foundation donation will be used, Clark said. Further details will be made available once a decision has been made, she added.

Other FCAS directors are Vice President Melinda Ripa, Treasurer Richard Barr, Secretary Michelle Guillaume, Marjorie Goodwin, Janet Kennedy, Joy Dyer, Mary Beth Morrison, Graybert Beacham and Karla Bock.

FCAS has not seen the uptick in surrenders other animal shelters and sanctuaries are seeing, Clark said.

filed under: