HARTFORD — Firefighters from multiple departments Friday night were battling a woods fire said to have burned at least 10 acres and spreading.

At about 8 p.m. crews from Buckfield, Sumner and other towns went to the area of Perry Road where flames in the woods were said to be spreading quickly.

Additional crews were sent from Turner, Norway, Paris, West Paris, Greenwood, Woodstock, Peru and Mexico as firefighters struggled to get water on the blaze as it spread toward Swan Pond Road.

A man who lives in the area was said to be offering water from his man-made pond to help firefighters subdue the flames.

As the forest burned, flames could be seen from miles away in Turner. Firefighters requested a helicopter to drop water on the flames, but reportedly it was too dark to send one out.

By 8:30 p.m., fire crews from more departments were being sent to the scene, including Dixfield and Leeds. The Maine Forest Service was also notified about the blaze.

By about 8:45 p.m., there were reports the fire had burned up to 15 acres. According to one woman, who lives in Canton, a mile from the fire scene, most roads around the area had been shut down as more fire crews continued to arrive at the scene.

This story will be updated.

